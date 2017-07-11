Taylor Report Coverage Hijacked by Union Sock Puppets

Coverage of this morning’s Taylor review of the gig economy was hijacked by Corbynista trade union activists, Guido can reveal. Sky News and the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme interviewed two Deliveroo riders, each of whom were presented as representative of ordinary workers, but are in fact hard-left organisers for the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB). Meanwhile, Wired ran a piece headlined “a courier’s view” written by another IWGB organiser. The union supported Corbyn’s leadership bid, and both Corbyn and McDonnell has spoken on IWGB demos. Like the wheel of a Deliveroo bicycle, all the contributors did was spin…

The rider featured in Wired, Guy McClenahan, refers to himself on social media as a “communist“. He branded Conservative voters “c****” and suggested Theresa May wants to hunt poor people with dogs. Wired neglect to provide this context…

Ben Geraghty, captioned on Sky as a “Deliveroo driver“, has been referred to by the IWGB as “one of our key activists“. He has been supported by the highly controversial anarchist Class War group who smashed up a Shoreditch cafe in response to the “gentrification” of the area. No mention of that in the Sky interview…

Megan Brown, captioned on Victoria Derbyshire as “courier for food delivery company” is in fact the IWGB courier branch chair. Buzzfeed reported that she took Deliveroo to court. She’s also given quotes about her work with the union to the Telegraph. The only thing these couriers deliver is their union’s lines…