Optimistic Boris: No Plan For No Deal

This is not quite the government line from Boris – David Davis has talked of the need for contingency planning in the case of a no deal Brexit. BoJo ever the optimist…
Philip Hammond uses a trip to Berlin to mock the Foreign Secretary:
“A compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece. Wise words with some applicability to the Brexit negotiations although I try to discourage talk of “cake” amongst my colleagues.”