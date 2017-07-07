Osbo Mulling Euro Standard Hire

Guido hears a rumour that local free-sheet editor George Osborne is toying with the idea of hiring a “Europe Editor” to oversee the Standard’s anti-Brexit coverage. The one worry he has is of upsetting long-serving political editor Joe Murphy, who is basically a solid news hack of the old school and might not be thrilled at having his turf invaded by some Euro-commissar taking dictation from Nicky Morgan and Peter Mandelson. Osborne is understood to be prepared to ‘wave Evgeny’s cheque book around’ to get a big name. It occurs to Guido that Nick Clegg is currently unemployed. Just a thought…

Andrew Marr on Jon Snow:

“I do know Jon Snow just a little bit. Over the years, I have come to doubt whether he is, to his boots, a naturally Ukip kind of fellow. If I were caught shouting “f*** the Tories”, I would be out on my oversized ear before you could say Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Jon is sure he said nothing of the kind. He’d probably have been out if he had. But, anyway, Channel 4 News isn’t the BBC.”

