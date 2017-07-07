Osbo Mulling Euro Standard Hire

Guido hears a rumour that local free-sheet editor George Osborne is toying with the idea of hiring a “Europe Editor” to oversee the Standard’s anti-Brexit coverage. The one worry he has is of upsetting long-serving political editor Joe Murphy, who is basically a solid news hack of the old school and might not be thrilled at having his turf invaded by some Euro-commissar taking dictation from Nicky Morgan and Peter Mandelson. Osborne is understood to be prepared to ‘wave Evgeny’s cheque book around’ to get a big name. It occurs to Guido that Nick Clegg is currently unemployed. Just a thought…