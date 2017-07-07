Gwynne Lifts Saj’s Lines

New Shadow Communities Secretary Andrew Gwynne got to grips with his new brief at the Local Government Association conference yesterday . He had a nice line on the importance of localism and devolving power across the regions:

“Voters did not vote to leave the EU to take back control from Brussels only for it to be held in Whitehall.”

A good line, but where did Gwynne get it? It is remarkably similar to a speech given at the LGA Councillors’ Forum back in January…

“Last June, the people of Britain voted to take back control. We’re not about to reclaim power from Brussels only to hoard it in Westminster.”

… by Sajid Javid, Gwynne’s opposite number.

That moment when you’re two weeks into your new brief, aren’t up to scratch so lift lines from the Secretary of State you’re meant to be shadowing…