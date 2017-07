Guido can reveal CCHQ’s new Director of Comms is Carrie Symonds. A former special adviser to Sajid Javid and John Whittingdale, Symonds most recently helped mastermind Zac Goldsmith’s stunning win in Richmond, which was probably the best result of the night for the Tories. A true Brexit believer in CCHQ – Symonds has years of press experience and gets broadcast. Another strong and much-needed Tory hire…