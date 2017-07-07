Bungling Burgon’s Question Time Shocker

Terminally awkward Richard Burgon had a shocker on last night’s Question Time. First he was heckled by an audience member who accused Labour of putting the public sector ahead of job-creating employers. Then he was laughed into silence when he attempted to argue that Labour campaigned “passionately” in the EU referendum. Classic Burgon moments. Even Rebecca Long-Bailey would have done better…

July 7, 2017



Quote of the Day

Vince Cable on racism:

“Thanks to Obama, race isn’t really an issue any more.”

