They Think It’s All Dover…

There’s no doubt that UK ports such as Dover will be hit hard if no customs deal is reached during Brexit talks. But no one is talking about how Calais, Zeebrugge, Dublin, Santander, Dunkirk and a range of other EU ports will be hit just as hard…
The EU exports £240bn of goods to the UK each year. It’s all well and good negotiators playing hardball by pushing trade discussions back but European jobs are at risk too. Frictionless trade is in both side’s interests. It’s time for a bit of pragmatism…
Content produced and sponsored by UK Chamber of Shipping