They Think It’s All Dover…

There’s no doubt that UK ports such as Dover will be hit hard if no customs deal is reached during Brexit talks. But no one is talking about how Calais, Zeebrugge, Dublin, Santander, Dunkirk and a range of other EU ports will be hit just as hard…

The EU exports £240bn of goods to the UK each year.  It’s all well and good negotiators playing hardball by pushing trade discussions back but European jobs are at risk too.  Frictionless trade is in both side’s interests.  It’s time for a bit of pragmatism…

Content produced and sponsored by UK Chamber of Shipping

Tags: ,
July 6, 2017 at 9:59 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Vince Cable on racism:

“Thanks to Obama, race isn’t really an issue any more.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbynistas Must “Hold the Streets” If There’s a Coup Against PM Corbyn Corbynistas Must “Hold the Streets” If There’s a Coup Against PM Corbyn
Watson and Wimbledon Watson and Wimbledon
No 10 Comms Director Runners and Riders No 10 Comms Director Runners and Riders
Anne Waters Mitty Anne Waters Mitty
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market
Peak Irony: May on Brown Peak Irony: May on Brown
Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’ Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
DUP Deal Signed DUP Deal Signed
Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’ Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!