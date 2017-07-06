Labour MPs Do Nothing as Corbynistas Threaten to Deselect Berger

Luciana Berger’s Liverpool Wavertree CLP has fallen into the hands of Corbynistas, who are now threatening to deselect her unless she does what they say and apologises to Jez. Ringleader Roy Bentham warns:

“Luciana needs to get on board quite quickly now. She will now have to sit round the table with us the next time she wants to vote for bombing in Syria or to pass a no confidence motion in the leader of the party – she will have to be answerable to us.”

Where are the moderate Labour MPs defending Luciana? Her friends in the PLP are almost all silent. Only John Woodcock has directly tweeted in her defence, and as ever with him they are words rather than actions. Labour MPs stood by and watched following the anti-Semitism whitewash, they did nothing about the Ken farce, nothing about Corbyn’s extremism problem, nothing about his Trident posturing, now they are sitting there while his people threaten to deselect them. Yesterday Corbyn’s spokesman confirmed deselections were a possibility, while his prominent Twitter supporters Matt Zarb-Cousin and Aaron Bastani endorsed the move against Berger. Have to wonder if moderate Labour MPs will ever show a bit of fight or just continue to do nothing while the Corbynistas run them out of town…