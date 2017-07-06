Fox: BBC Always Describes Good News as #DespiteBrexit

The BBC always describes good economic news as ‘Despite Brexit’ says @LiamFox pic.twitter.com/XD7miGPuCO — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) July 6, 2017

A lot of Remainers are whingeing about these comments by Liam Fox this morning criticising the BBC. Worth noting that last night’s Newsnight ran a story claiming Brexit isn’t going to happen, which shows how reality-based some elements of the Beeb are. And it is pretty obvious that other pundits would rather Britain fail than Brexit succeed. Fox isn’t wrong…