Corbynistas Must “Hold the Streets” If There’s a Coup Against PM Corbyn

Remember top Momentum agitator Michael Chessum? Earlier this year he said Labour should ditch the “kinder, gentler politics” in favour of “heads on sticks” – and given goings on in Liverpool it looks like he’s getting his way. But now Chessum is worried. In a message to fellow Corbynistas he has warned that, should Corbyn become Prime Minister, his supporters must prepare for a “coup” and be ready to “hold the streets” and “bleed for the cause“.

“The Greek left was splintered and argumentative, but extremely organised and ideologically serious. It would bleed for the cause… How will the people who’ve gone doorstepping for us react if international markets sabotage the British economy for years? Have we prepared the people who chanted for Jeremy at Glastonbury for the fact that, at some stage, they may only be able to withdraw 50 quid a day if the credit runs dry? If there is a very British coup, will they hold the streets?”