Corbynistas Double Down on Deselection Threats

As of lunchtime only one Labour MP has publicly defended Luciana Berger against deselection threats. Now shadow minister and top Corbynista Chris Williamson has doubled down on those threats, telling Kevin Schofield:

“There are interest groups and individual MPs in this party who think it’s their god-given right to rule. No MP should be guaranteed a job for life and it’s crucial that we all get with the times. MPs elected in earlier phases of this party run the risk of failing to understand what is really going on out there in society. Although this Party’s hundreds of thousands of new members were once demonised the election has shown that the political instincts of these members are in line with popular opinion. For our party to succeed these members must be listened to.”

The moderates know what is coming. They are too scared to put their head above the parapet and speak out against it…