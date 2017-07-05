Vince Cable Compares May to Hitler, Says Racism and Sexism ‘Not Issues Any More’

Vince Cable is facing accusations that he is too old, doddery and out of touch with the current Liberal Democrat party to be a successful leader. He has confirmed all three charges in an interview with the New Statesman. First he invoked Godwin’s Law and compared Theresa May to Hitler:

“I thought that particular phrase [‘citizens of nowhere’] was quite evil. It could’ve been taken out of Mein Kampf. I think that’s where it came from, wasn’t it? ‘Rootless cosmopolitans’? It was out of character for her.”

Then he claimed gender and race are longer issues in British politics:

“Gender isn’t an issue any more, rightly so. Thanks to Obama, race isn’t really an issue any more – at least, we hope not. And age shouldn’t be, either. It should be who you are and what you have to say.”

Which is certainly not what most LibDems think. And probably an unwise thing to say for the potential leader of a party which has always struggled in terms of female and ethnic minority MPs. Can’t imagine Swinson making these unforced errors…

Tags:
People:
July 5, 2017 at 9:34 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Vince Cable on racism:

“Thanks to Obama, race isn’t really an issue any more.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
No 10 Comms Director Runners and Riders No 10 Comms Director Runners and Riders
Anne Waters Mitty Anne Waters Mitty
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market
Peak Irony: May on Brown Peak Irony: May on Brown
Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’ Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
DUP Deal Signed DUP Deal Signed
Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’ Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High