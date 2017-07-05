Mini-Mogg Number 6

Meet Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg. Congratulations to Jacob and Helena. Not the first ambitious politician to introduce a well-timed new family member to the world…
David Cameron speaking in Seoul today:
“The opponents of so called austerity couch their arguments in a way that make them sound generous and compassionate. They seek to paint the supporters of sound finances as selfish, or uncaring. The exact reverse is true. Giving up on sound finances isn’t being generous, it’s being selfish: spending money today that you may need tomorrow.”