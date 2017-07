Readers may remember how back in 2011 CCHQ tried their utmost to stop Rupert Matthews from becoming an MEP. Six years later Matthews has made it, he was the next on the list to fill the MEP slot vacated by new MP Andrew Lewer. Matthews is an interesting chap: “I’ve been investigating the paranormal for the past 20 years. I’ve researched ghosts… but don’t just take my word for it”. Enjoy his video “Paranormal Studies: Our Paranormal Universe Class” above…

Headline h/t Jim Pickard