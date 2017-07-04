Shadow Minister: Rebel Labour MPs Will Be Deselected

NEW: Corbyn ally & newly promoted MP Chris Williamson tells me he favours mandatory reselection of Labour candidates to ‘concentrate minds’. pic.twitter.com/2PRHOCL2GG — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 3, 2017

Venezuela-loving, Momentum-backed retread MP and new Corbynista shadow minister Chris Williamson has threatened Labour MPs with deselection if they rebel against the dear leader:

“MPs need to reflect the political programme that is overwhelmingly supported by Labour members and Labour supporters and if people aren’t prepared to do that then it will be up to Labour members in their constituencies to find someone else who will.”

If Corbyn critics think they are going to be forgiven they are naive in the extreme…

