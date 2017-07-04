Shadow Minister: Rebel Labour MPs Will Be Deselected

Venezuela-loving, Momentum-backed retread MP and new Corbynista shadow minister Chris Williamson has threatened Labour MPs with deselection if they rebel against the dear leader:

“MPs need to reflect the political programme that is overwhelmingly supported by Labour members and Labour supporters and if people aren’t prepared to do that then it will be up to Labour members in their constituencies to find someone else who will.”

If Corbyn critics think they are going to be forgiven they are naive in the extreme…

Quote of the Day

David Cameron speaking in Seoul today:

“The opponents of so called austerity couch their arguments in a way that make them sound generous and compassionate. They seek to paint the supporters of sound finances as selfish, or uncaring. The exact reverse is true. Giving up on sound finances isn’t being generous, it’s being selfish: spending money today that you may need tomorrow.”

