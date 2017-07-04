Momentum Glamour Snapper Seeks CLP Chairmanship

Britain’s top Corbynista ‘glamour photographer’ Mike Fieldhouse remains set on climbing the greasy pole of Labour politics. The soft smut snapper lost out in his bid to become South East regional chair of Momentum; he was busted when a video emerged showing him posing-up sultry models clad in stockings, corsets and thigh-high leather boots. He was also running a website called ‘MAFWorld: Life through the lens of a glamour photographer’, which has now been taken offline. Can’t have done his feminist credentials any good…

Now Fieldhouse is seeking to become chair of Rochford & Southend East CLP. Guido hears local Momentum members are turning a blind eye to his day job in order to cement a Corbynista foothold. Socialism isn’t sexy…

David Cameron speaking in Seoul today:

“The opponents of so called austerity couch their arguments in a way that make them sound generous and compassionate. They seek to paint the supporters of sound finances as selfish, or uncaring. The exact reverse is true. Giving up on sound finances isn’t being generous, it’s being selfish: spending money today that you may need tomorrow.”

