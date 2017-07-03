UKIP Leader Runners and Riders

With Farage not running, a battle for UKIP’s soul is underway between the more classical liberal / libertarian old guard and populist anti-Islam elements who are accused of trying to infiltrate the party. As ever Guido gives you your runners and riders…

Anne Marie Waters: Priced in at 4/1 as the second-favourite, Waters is a former hard-left Labour Party candidate turned hard-right founder of Sharia Watch UK. She was blocked from standing as a UKIP candidate at the general election (under UKIP's leadership rules this could become an obstacle if she is deemed as not being in "good standing" for the past two years). She set up PEGIDA's UK branch with Tommy Robinson, who introduced her at her leadership launch last month. Waters has called Islam "a killing machine"; Nuttall has condemned her and the party will split if she wins. Rumours that Waters is flooding UKIP with new members have been exaggerated. Will UKIP block her from standing?

David Kurten: London Assembly member Kurten impressed on the general election campaign and was clearly on top of his education brief. Well placed sources describe him as "talented"; he has made clear his intentions to further professionalise the party. First black leader of a UK political party?

David Coburn : Flamboyant Scottish MEP who says he is standing "to stop entryists, dilettantes and single issue loonies". Pro-Farage and slammed Nuttall's campaign, criticising him for being "extremely ill-advised". A colourful outside bet…

Ben Walker: The first candidate to declare a leadership bid, 38 year-old Bristol councillor Walker says he wants to return the party to the "grassroots" and claims the number one obstacle the party faces is "itself". He described the 2017 manifesto as "a shambles". Advocates a name change and total re-brand…

Chris Wells: Thanet Council leader who proposes re-focusing the party from Brexit to adult social care; said he wouldn't stand if Farage did, and yet to rule himself out. Chances surely hurt by UKIP's slump in South Thanet…

Bill Etheridge: UKIP MEP Etheridge had been tipped but told a local paper on Friday that he is unlikely to put himself forward for fear of splitting the moderate anti-Waters vote. He said: "Whoever is the best person to maintain Nigel Farage's legacy will be the person I back. The true libertarians in the party will have to unite behind them to defeat the common threat." All but ruled himself out…

UKIP MEP Etheridge had been tipped but told a local paper on Friday that he is unlikely to put himself forward for fear of splitting the moderate anti-Waters vote. He said: “Whoever is the best person to maintain Nigel Farage’s legacy will be the person I back. The true libertarians in the party will have to unite behind them to defeat the common threat.” John Rees-Evans: Faragist Rees-Evans, who came third in November’s race, once claimed a “homosexual donkey” tried to rape his horse. Apart from that, he is best-known for advocating direct democracy within the party, and boasts more than 70,000 twitter followers. Said to own a survivalist compound in Bulgaria where he has a shooting range (although he said this was an “exaggeration“) . Popular but a long shot?