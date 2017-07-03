Labour Reshuffle

Labour’s error-strewn press release announces jobs for Gloria Di Piero, Rachel Maskell and Tracey Brabin. It’s “De Piero”, “Rachael” and “Tracy”. Full list below… (sic)…
DEFRA
David Drew
Holly Lynch
Home Affairs
Nick Thomas Symonds
Chris Williamson
Afzal Khan
Louise Haigh
Scotland
Paul Sweeney
Justice
Gloria di Piero
Imran Hussain
International Development
Roberta Blackman Woods
Transport
Rachel Maskell
Karl Turner
Treasury
Anneliese Dodds
Housing
Tony Lloyd
Melanie Onn
Women and equalities
Carolyn Harris
Defence
Gerald Jones
Local Government
Yvonne Fovargue
Education
Tracey Brabin
Wales
Chris Ruane
Who?