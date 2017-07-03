Labour Reshuffle

Labour’s error-strewn press release announces jobs for Gloria Di Piero, Rachel Maskell and Tracey Brabin. It’s “De Piero”, “Rachael” and “Tracy”. Full list below… (sic)…

DEFRA
David Drew
Holly Lynch

Home Affairs
Nick Thomas Symonds
Chris Williamson
Afzal Khan
Louise Haigh

Scotland
Paul Sweeney

Justice
Gloria di Piero
Imran Hussain

International Development
Roberta Blackman Woods

Transport
Rachel Maskell
Karl Turner

Treasury
Anneliese Dodds

Housing
Tony Lloyd
Melanie Onn

Women and equalities
Carolyn Harris

Defence
Gerald Jones

Local Government
Yvonne Fovargue

Education
Tracey Brabin

Wales
Chris Ruane

Who?

Tags: ,
July 3, 2017 at 1:41 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrew Marr on Jon Snow:

“I do know Jon Snow just a little bit. Over the years, I have come to doubt whether he is, to his boots, a naturally Ukip kind of fellow. If I were caught shouting “f*** the Tories”, I would be out on my oversized ear before you could say Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Jon is sure he said nothing of the kind. He’d probably have been out if he had. But, anyway, Channel 4 News isn’t the BBC.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market
Peak Irony: May on Brown Peak Irony: May on Brown
Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’ Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
DUP Deal Signed DUP Deal Signed
Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’ Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High
Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen
McDonnell Repeatedly Backed Far Left ‘Day of Rage’ Group McDonnell Repeatedly Backed Far Left ‘Day of Rage’ Group
“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete “Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete