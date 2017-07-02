Gove: We’re Taking Back Control of Our Waters

“We’re taking back control” – @michaelgove says govt to end terms letting other countries to fish in UK waters https://t.co/UQnSzLQ9Wp #marr pic.twitter.com/uaIU4Sf9tl
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 2, 2017
“We’re taking back control” – @michaelgove says govt to end terms letting other countries to fish in UK waters https://t.co/UQnSzLQ9Wp #marr pic.twitter.com/uaIU4Sf9tl
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 2, 2017
Philip Hammond uses a trip to Berlin to mock the Foreign Secretary:
“A compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece. Wise words with some applicability to the Brexit negotiations although I try to discourage talk of “cake” amongst my colleagues.”