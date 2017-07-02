Gove: We’re Taking Back Control of Our Waters

Tags: ,
People:
July 2, 2017 at 11:25 am



Quote of the Day

Philip Hammond uses a trip to Berlin to mock the Foreign Secretary:

“A compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece. Wise words with some applicability to the Brexit negotiations although I try to discourage talk of “cake” amongst my colleagues.”

