Placard Showing May’s Head Impaled on Spike at Corbyn Rally

The People’s Assembly Against Austerity march in London this afternoon was supposed to be the more presentable sequel to last month’s ‘Day of Rage’. Didn’t quite work out like that. Corbyn, McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Owen Jones addressed a crowd of communist flag waving cranks and demonstrators carrying placards calling the PM and her chief of staff “murderers“.

This charming lady carried a placard showing Theresa May’s head impaled on a bloodied spike. She claimed to be a Labour Party member from New Forest Gate. Corbyn described the protesters as “the movement that will win the next election”.

Channel 4 News’ Cathy Newman was spotted in discussion with Paul Mason. Jon “F**k the Tories” Snow sitting this one out?

A standard Saturday afternoon out for Jez…