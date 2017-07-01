Saturday Seven Up

This week 323,134 visitors visited 926,197 times viewing 1,430,253 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Snow Storm: Behind the Scenes of Last Night’s Channel 4 News
- Snow Told Live on Air “Not Everyone Hates the Tories as Much as You”
- Nigel Dodds Threatens to Publish Labour’s 2010 and 2015 Correspondence With DUP
- Lefties Duped By “Why Socialism Works” Guide on Amazon
- There’s Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
- European Commission Planning EU-Wide Taxes to Fill Post-Brexit Black Hole
- MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market & Customs Union
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…