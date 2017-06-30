Tory MPs Boycott Channel 4 News Over Jon Snow Bias

Text from @Channel4News asking if I’d go on tonight. Text back from me declining, explaining I couldn’t be sure about interview impartiality — Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) June 29, 2017

The general consensus among Tory MPs Guido has spoken to over the last few days is why should they bother appearing on Channel 4 News if their main anchor thinks it appropriate to shout “f**k the Tories”? A view taken by Grant Shapps when he was asked to go on last night. Snow-gate is now preventing C4 News from having a balance of guests… starting to become a problem for editor Ben de Pear…