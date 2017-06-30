Government Spokesman on S**t SpAds

Concerned by a no doubt crucial health issue, Lord Hunt of Kings Heath tabled this written question on May 18th:
“To ask Her Majesty’s Government what action they are taking to ensure that NICE guidance is followed in the use of faecal microbiota transplants in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile.”
Yesterday he received an unexpected written answer from the government spokesman:
“The standards of conduct expected of all civil servants, including Special Advisers are set out in the relevant Codes of Conduct. These Codes make clear what Special Advisers can and cannot do in their roles.”
Bit harsh…