Canary Editor Booed as She Defies Corbyn on Brexit

Canary editor Kerry Anne Mendoza clearly didn’t get Jezza’s Brexit-backing memo, telling Question Time she backs a second referendum. Cue a chorus of boos. If she was in the Shadow Cabinet Corbyn would sack her for such insubordination…
Nigel Farage:
“Corbyn showing his true Brexit colours. He’s almost a proper chap.”