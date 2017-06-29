Telegraph Kills Tradition of Charitable Donations

The Telegraph used to make a big deal of its noblesse oblige responsibilities to the less privileged. In 2015 Telegraph Media Group made £3 million of charitable donations via the Barclay Foundation – £2 million to the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre veterans charity and £1 million to Great Ormond Street children’s hospital. TMG’s new company accounts, released yesterday, reveal that the tradition of charitable donations is dead. Forget the £3 million of the previous year, in the last year TMG made just £850 of charitable donations. Times are tough, profits are £32 million…