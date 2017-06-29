Snow Respect: Jon’s “Anti-Thatcher” Outburst At Her Funeral


Jon Snow shouted that he was part of the “anti-Thatcher brigade” while covering Margaret Thatcher’s funeral, Guido can reveal. Chartered accountant Craig Gardner witnessed the Channel 4 News anchor make the comment during the former Prime Minister’s funeral procession in 2013:

“When I attended Thatcher‘s funeral I was standing on Ludgate Hill in the City of London waiting for the cortege to pass towards St Paul’s Cathedral. Jon Snow and his Channel 4 News camera team barged through the crowds to get to the front to rig up their camera. While making his way through the crowd Mr Snow was shouting “anti-Thatcher brigade coming through”, so his recent remarks come as no surprise.”

Conor Burns MP, a close friend of Lady Thatcher, said in response:

“A comment and behaviour characteristically grubby and typical of the hard left – not one to be expected of a mainstream broadcaster whose credibility is fast evaporating.”

This is pretty much the consensus view of most Tories, good luck to Jon getting them to appear on his show, that is assuming he still dares to risk inviting any on…

UPDATE: A Channel 4 News spokesman says of this on-the-record eye witness account: “This is simply not true.” Notable that a spokesman gave the denial, not Snow himself. More to come soon…

