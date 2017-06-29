Snow Storm: Behind the Scenes of Last Night’s Channel 4 News

Guido can reveal what happened off camera on the set of last night’s Channel 4 News when the Adam Smith Institute’s Matt Kilcoyne gently ribbed Jon Snow over the anchor’s “f**k the Tories” outburst at Glastonbury. Kilcoyne recounts the episode to Guido:

“We were brought on for the interview, I was up against two left-wingers. Just to test the water as to whether Jon Snow was comfortable on the subject I asked him before we went live: “how was Glastonbury?” He replied saying it was fantastic, absolutely amazing, so he didn’t seem too offended by me mentioning it. We did the interview and at the end, as a joke, and just continuing the banter from earlier, I said “not everyone hates the Tories as much as you do”. Jon was instantly riled. As soon as we were off camera Jon turned and said to me: “Well thanks a bunch, you complete bellend, that was totally unprofessional”. The producer rushed over and grabbed my lapel mic off, telling me to “just leave”. I was being ushered out of the studio. Jon basically lost his temper. I did think it would lighten the mood at the end of the interview, it wasn’t a personal attack in any way.”

Jon “f**k the Tories” Snow dishes it out but can’t take it…

Tags:
People: /
June 29, 2017 at 10:34 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove on Tom Watson:

“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Katie Perrior Joins News UK Katie Perrior Joins News UK
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Osborne’s First Front Toned Down Osborne’s First Front Toned Down