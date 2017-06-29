Snow Storm: Behind the Scenes of Last Night’s Channel 4 News

“Not everyone hates the Tories as much as you” – @MRJKilcoyne discovers @jonsnowC4 can dish it out but can’t take it. pic.twitter.com/NNX1emu2qQ — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) 28 June 2017

Guido can reveal what happened off camera on the set of last night’s Channel 4 News when the Adam Smith Institute’s Matt Kilcoyne gently ribbed Jon Snow over the anchor’s “f**k the Tories” outburst at Glastonbury. Kilcoyne recounts the episode to Guido:

“We were brought on for the interview, I was up against two left-wingers. Just to test the water as to whether Jon Snow was comfortable on the subject I asked him before we went live: “how was Glastonbury?” He replied saying it was fantastic, absolutely amazing, so he didn’t seem too offended by me mentioning it. We did the interview and at the end, as a joke, and just continuing the banter from earlier, I said “not everyone hates the Tories as much as you do”. Jon was instantly riled. As soon as we were off camera Jon turned and said to me: “Well thanks a bunch, you complete bellend, that was totally unprofessional”. The producer rushed over and grabbed my lapel mic off, telling me to “just leave”. I was being ushered out of the studio. Jon basically lost his temper. I did think it would lighten the mood at the end of the interview, it wasn’t a personal attack in any way.”

Jon “f**k the Tories” Snow dishes it out but can’t take it…