Job Number 6 For Professor Osborne

Congratulations to George Osborne on job number six: he has just been appointed an economics professor at the University of Manchester.
- Washington Speakers Bureau after-dinner speaker
- Adviser to Blackrock
- Chairman of Northern Powerhouse Partnership
- Fellow at McCain Institute
- Editor of the Evening Standard
- Economics professor, Manchester University
Is George the best person to be teaching economics? Students will be wary of his previous forecasts: 500,000 to 820,000 jobs lost after the Leave vote (wrong), recession (wrong), wages falling by 2.8% (wrong), house prices hit by 10% (wrong). Undergrads will need to do better than their new professor’s Treasury paper to pass…