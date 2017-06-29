Job Number 6 For Professor Osborne

Congratulations to George Osborne on job number six: he has just been appointed an economics professor at the University of Manchester.

Washington Speakers Bureau after-dinner speaker Adviser to Blackrock Chairman of Northern Powerhouse Partnership Fellow at McCain Institute Editor of the Evening Standard Economics professor, Manchester University

Is George the best person to be teaching economics? Students will be wary of his previous forecasts: 500,000 to 820,000 jobs lost after the Leave vote (wrong), recession (wrong), wages falling by 2.8% (wrong), house prices hit by 10% (wrong). Undergrads will need to do better than their new professor’s Treasury paper to pass…