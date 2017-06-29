Bercow Cuts Ties

Ties are no longer essential for men in the Commons! Watch Mr Speaker give his ruling: pic.twitter.com/dr1TYMlwSU — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) 29 June 2017

Our “modernising” Speaker has overturned convention and ruled that male MPs will no longer be required to wear ties in the Commons. Likewise, the compulsory tie rule has been scrapped for gentlemen of the press gallery. There is near mutiny among the few members of the Lobby with higher dress standards. At least one person will be happy:

The end times… this country really is going to the dogs…

UPDATE: Nigel Farage tells Guido: