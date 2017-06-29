MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market & Customs Union

Chuka Umunna’s Remoaner amendment to stay in the single market and customs union has been defeated by 322 votes to 101.
These are the 101 MPs who voted to block a real Brexit, including 49 Labour MPs voting against Corbyn’s whip. No Tory rebels.
Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)
Mr Adrian Bailey (Labour (Co-op) – West Bromwich West)
Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)
Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Wavertree)
Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)
Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)
Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)
Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat – Carshalton and Wallington)
Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)
Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)
Ms Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)
Sir Vince Cable (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)
Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)
Dr Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
Mr Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)
Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)
Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)
Ann Clwyd (Labour – Cynon Valley)
Ann Coffey (Labour – Stockport)
Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)
Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)
Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) – Walthamstow)
Sir Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat – Kingston and Surbiton)
Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)
Emma Dent Coad (Labour – Kensington)
Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)
Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) – Cardiff South and Penarth)
Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)
Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)
Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Riverside)
Paul Farrelly (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)
Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)
Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) – Ilford South)
Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party – North East Fife)
Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)
Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)
Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)
Neil Gray (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)
Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)
John Grogan (Labour – Keighley)
Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)
Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party – Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
Lady Hermon (Independent – North Down)
Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) – Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)
Dame Margaret Hodge (Labour – Barking)
Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)
Dr Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)
Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)
Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)
Susan Elan Jones (Labour – Clwyd South)
Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)
Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)
Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrat – North Norfolk)
Mr David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)
Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)
Mr Chris Leslie (Labour (Co-op) – Nottingham East)
David Linden (Scottish National Party – Glasgow East)
Stephen Lloyd (Liberal Democrat – Eastbourne)
Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)
Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)
Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)
Stuart C. McDonald (Scottish National Party – Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)
Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)
Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)
John McNally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)
Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)
Mrs Madeleine Moon (Labour – Bridgend)
Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)
Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)
Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)
Albert Owen (Labour – Ynys Môn)
Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)
Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)
Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)
Mr Barry Sheerman (Labour (Co-op) – Huddersfield)
Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)
Mr Gavin Shuker (Labour (Co-op) – Luton South)
Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)
Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)
Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)
Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)
Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)
Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)
Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrat – East Dunbartonshire)
Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)
Gareth Thomas (Labour (Co-op) – Harrow West)
Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)
Chuka Umunna (Labour – Streatham)
Keith Vaz (Labour – Leicester East)
Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)
Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire)
Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)
Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)
John Woodcock (Labour (Co-op) – Barrow and Furness)
Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)
Fewer MPs backed Chuka’s amendment than voted against Article 50. Just 101 MPs are refusing to accept Brexit means Brexit. Saboteurs crushed…