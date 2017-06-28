Snow Avalanche of Criticism Problem for Channel 4 News

Our story yesterday was front page news and provoked an avalanche of follow-up coverage and criticism of Snow. Channel 4 News frequently complain about their inability to get the government to defend their position on the show. Tory MP Philip Davies, who sat on the Commons Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee says “Channel 4 News are always complaining they can’t get a minister on their show, hardly surprising when Tories know what the anchor thinks of them.”

Guido asked Jon Snow to come on Guy News for an interview to explain his position. The Channel 4 press office said he was not available…

UPDATE: Below is the relevant guidance section of the Producers Handbook for Channel 4 Producers:

Personal Interests Any personal interest of a reporter or presenter, which would call into question the due impartiality of the programme, must be made clear to the audience. For example, if a guest presenter or reporter had close connections to one political party and was reporting on a politically sensitive issue, it would be appropriate to alert viewers to the individual’s political allegiances. Producers must ensure that all presenters and reporters are briefed about this requirement and that they have appropriate procedures in place to ensure that they become aware of any personal interests that could impinge upon the perceived impartiality of a programme or programme item……

Guido reckons a presenter who shouts “f**k the Tories” probably calls into question “due impartiality”.