Snow Avalanche of Criticism Problem for Channel 4 News

Our story yesterday was front page news and provoked an avalanche of follow-up coverage and criticism of Snow. Channel 4 News frequently complain about their inability to get the government to defend their position on the show. Tory MP Philip Davies, who sat on the Commons Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee says “Channel 4 News are always complaining they can’t get a minister on their show, hardly surprising when Tories know what the anchor thinks of them.”

Guido asked Jon Snow to come on Guy News for an interview to explain his position. The Channel 4 press office said he was not available…