New PPS List in Full

Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service
Rt Hon Theresa May MP – George Hollingbery MP and Seema Kennedy MP
HM Treasury
Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP – Kwasi Kwarteng MP
Ministerial team – Suella Fernandes MP and Chris Philp MP
Home Office
Secretary of State for the Home Department – Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP – Robert Jenrick MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP – James Cleverly MP
Ministerial team – Nusrat Ghani MP and Simon Hoare MP
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs – Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP – Conor Burns MP
Ministerial team – Amanda Milling MP
Ministry of Defence
Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Sir Michael Fallon MP – Oliver Dowden MP
Ministerial team – Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP
Ministry of Justice
Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice – Rt Hon David Lidington MP – Lucy Frazer QC MP
Ministerial team – Alan Mak MP
Department for Education
Secretary of State for Education, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Justine Greening MP – Helen Whately MP
Ministerial team – Luke Hall MP
Department for Exiting the European Union
Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union – Rt Hon David Davis MP – Gareth Johnson MP
Ministerial team – Jeremy Quin MP
Department for International Trade
Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Liam Fox MP – Tom Pursglove MP
Ministerial team – Mike Wood MP
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Clark MP – Kelly Tolhurst MP
Ministerial team – Rishi Sunak MP
Department of Health
Secretary of State for Health – Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP – Jo Churchill MP
Ministerial team – James Cartlidge MP
Department for Work and Pensions
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Rt Hon David Gauke MP – Peter Heaton-Jones MP
Ministerial team – Huw Merriman MP
Department for Transport
Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP – James Heappey MP
Ministerial team – Scott Mann MP
Department for Communities and Local Government
Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP – Mims Davies MP
Ministerial team – Kevin Foster MP
Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP – Victoria Prentis MP
Office of the Leader of the House of Lords
Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park – Victoria Atkins MP
Scotland Office
Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon David Mundell MP – Alberto Costa MP
Wales Office
Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP – Glyn Davies MP
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP – David Morris MP
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP – Kevin Hollinrake MP
Ministerial team – Rebecca Pow MP
Department for International Development
Secretary of State for International Development – Rt Hon Priti Patel MP – Wendy Morton MP
Ministerial team – Michael Tomlinson MP
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport – Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP – Matt Warman MP
Ministerial team – Nigel Huddleston MP
Cabinet Office
First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon Damian Green MP – James Morris MP
Ministerial team – Will Quince MP
Attorney General’s Office
Attorney General – Rt Hon Jeremy Wright QC MP – Michelle Donelan MP
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Conservative Party Chairman – Rt Hon Sir Patrick McLoughlin MP – Edward Argar MP