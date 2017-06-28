New PPS List in Full

Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service
Rt Hon Theresa May MP – George Hollingbery MP and Seema Kennedy MP

HM Treasury
Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP – Kwasi Kwarteng MP
Ministerial team – Suella Fernandes MP and Chris Philp MP

Home Office
Secretary of State for the Home Department – Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP – Robert Jenrick MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP – James Cleverly MP
Ministerial team – Nusrat Ghani MP and Simon Hoare MP

Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs – Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP – Conor Burns MP
Ministerial team – Amanda Milling MP

Ministry of Defence
Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Sir Michael Fallon MP – Oliver Dowden MP
Ministerial team – Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP

Ministry of Justice
Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice – Rt Hon David Lidington MP – Lucy Frazer QC MP
Ministerial team – Alan Mak MP

Department for Education
Secretary of State for Education, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Justine Greening MP – Helen Whately MP
Ministerial team – Luke Hall MP

Department for Exiting the European Union
Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union – Rt Hon David Davis MP – Gareth Johnson MP
Ministerial team – Jeremy Quin MP

Department for International Trade
Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Liam Fox MP – Tom Pursglove MP
Ministerial team – Mike Wood MP

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Clark MP – Kelly Tolhurst MP
Ministerial team – Rishi Sunak MP

Department of Health
Secretary of State for Health – Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP – Jo Churchill MP
Ministerial team – James Cartlidge MP

Department for Work and Pensions
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Rt Hon David Gauke MP – Peter Heaton-Jones MP
Ministerial team – Huw Merriman MP

Department for Transport
Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP – James Heappey MP
Ministerial team – Scott Mann MP

Department for Communities and Local Government
Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP – Mims Davies MP
Ministerial team – Kevin Foster MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP – Victoria Prentis MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Lords
Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park – Victoria Atkins MP

Scotland Office
Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon David Mundell MP – Alberto Costa MP

Wales Office
Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP – Glyn Davies MP

Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP – David Morris MP

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP – Kevin Hollinrake MP
Ministerial team – Rebecca Pow MP

Department for International Development
Secretary of State for International Development – Rt Hon Priti Patel MP – Wendy Morton MP
Ministerial team – Michael Tomlinson MP

Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport – Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP – Matt Warman MP
Ministerial team – Nigel Huddleston MP

Cabinet Office
First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon Damian Green MP – James Morris MP
Ministerial team – Will Quince MP

Attorney General’s Office
Attorney General – Rt Hon Jeremy Wright QC MP – Michelle Donelan MP

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Conservative Party Chairman – Rt Hon Sir Patrick McLoughlin MP – Edward Argar MP

June 28, 2017 at 3:14 pm



Quote of the Day

According to the Mail, when Tory MP Marcus Fysh called Venezuela a 'socialist experiment gone wrong' at PMQs, Jeremy Corbyn mouthed:

"What a complete w*nker."

