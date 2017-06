Corbyn to PM: “When you cut local authority budgets by 40% we all pay a price in public safety” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/vjWXJ9A4X0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 28, 2017

After Corbyn blamed the Grenfell fire on austerity – and by implication the Tories – Theresa May pointed out that the cladding of buildings began under Labour during the Blair years. Never let the facts get in the way of an opportunity to rile things up, eh Jezza…