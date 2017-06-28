BBC Promoting Cranks and Conspiracy Theorists

Fun times at the BBC at the moment. Last month the News at Ten promoted the fake D-Notice fantasists Skwawkbox, giving them an audience they could only dream of. This week The Canary, which repeatedly peddles false conspiracy theories, were on Radio 4 on Monday and are on Question Time tomorrow. In the US the liberal media holds fake news sites to account, rightly calling out their BS. Over here the BBC promotes them, legitimises them and fails to tell viewers about their fake news…

Last night Newsnight aired a 13 minute video investigating whether Leave.EU “hypnotised” – Newsnight’s word – the British public into voting for Brexit. The package, complete with comically sinister music, was based on a conspiracy theory by a tin foil hatted journalist called Carole Cadwalladr that a shadowy American company working for Leave.EU stole the referendum. This is bonkers. Leave.EU weren’t even the official Leave campaign. The swivel-eyed Remain media can’t bring itself to believe people voted Leave of their own accord, they want to believe it was stolen. The Beeb is giving credence to a huge amount of nonsense at the moment…