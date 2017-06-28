Snow Told Live on Air “Not Everyone Hates the Tories as Much as You”

“Not everyone hates the Tories as much as you” – @MRJKilcoyne discovers @jonsnowC4 can dish it out but can’t take it. pic.twitter.com/NNX1emu2qQ — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) June 28, 2017

Jon “F**k the Tories“ Snow had been blatantly biased in the preceding debate on austerity, guest Matt Kilcoyne of the Adam Smith Institute upset Jon Snow by politely ribbing him live on Channel 4 News – Snow called his impertinence “rude”. Snow’s credibility as an impartial broadcaster will drain away if more guests do likewise…

UPDATE: The catch-up online edition has been edited to remove the clip. How Snow-flakey…