Sir Ed Davey Not Standing

LibDems bewildered as to why Sir Edward isn’t running. He says it’s for family reasons. Sir Vince the only candidate…
Philip Hammond uses a trip to Berlin to mock the Foreign Secretary:
“A compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece. Wise words with some applicability to the Brexit negotiations although I try to discourage talk of “cake” amongst my colleagues.”