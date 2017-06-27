Lefties Duped By “Why Socialism Works” Guide on Amazon

Spare a thought for any socialists searching on Amazon for their summer reading. On the face of it, ‘Why Socialism Works‘ by Harrison Lievesley seems a sensible purchase for wannabe Jez fans. Most reviews are very positive, indeed the vast majority give five-star ratings. One calls it “a proper left wing economic primer”, another says “Absolutely gripping, I couldn’t put it down”.

Enough to convince budding lefties to order the £7.99 paperback. Cue disappointment when, upon taking delivery of ‘Why Socialism Works’, readers found every one of its 169 pages reads: “It doesn’t”.

Jane Collins was not impressed:

Truth hurts…