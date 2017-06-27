Illegal Lions Rugby Streams Published on Labour MP’s Website

A Labour MP has published multiple illegal streams of the Lions rugby tour on his website. On 10 June, Mike Kane’s website published a stream of the British and Irish Lions versus Crusaders match, which was aired on Sky Sports. Kane’s site also returns Google results for illegal streams of other Lions tour matches over the last few weeks. The rights for the tour are owned by Sky. Publishing non-subscription streams online is against the law…

Seems to Guido that Kane surely cannot have done this himself. Was it an enthusiastic staffer? Or was he hacked? We’ve tried to contact Kane all morning but no one answered the phone at his office. Perhaps they were watching this morning’s big game…