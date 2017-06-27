Boris On Glarstonbury

Boris Johnson on “Glarstonbury” pic.twitter.com/055kTZ1LI2
— Esther Webber (@estwebber) 26 June 2017
Boris is bang on about Jez’s “Orphic spell“.
And he’s been pronouncing it GlAARstonbury for years:
The place has been full of poshos for decades…
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”