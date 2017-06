Last week the Speaker ruled that MPs can refer to their DUP colleagues as “dinosaurs“, to the dismay of our new orange overlords. Bit of a turnaround from Bercow, who used to be such a fan of their cause. A brief flick through the archive turns up this picture of Bercow at Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club in the late 1980s, a Rangers/red hand, UDA poster behind him, leading the crowd in singing ‘The Sash’. Changed his tune…