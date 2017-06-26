Jeremy Cor-Bling T-Shirts Selling For £37

Trapstar are outfitters to those wannabees seeking that Corbynista chic. Their t-shirts are available from Harvey Nic’s, so mumsie will be able to stock up in the school holidays for the public school Jez fans in the People’s Republic of Kensington. At £37 maybe Jez is right to say austerity is over…

For the younger Corbynistas we have an updated edition of The Corbyn Colouring Book – now with even less austerity. It includes a prescient rendering of the well-known grime-artist-cum-socialist-pol itician, Corbzy:

The Corbyn Colouring Book (New Austerity-Free Edition) is available from tax efficient Amazon…