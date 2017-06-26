Cameroons Disagree on DUP

David Cameron tweeted his endorsement of Theresa May’s deal, ordering Tory MPs to get behind the PM:

Task facing PM, given the circs, is to deliver the most stable govt possible – today’s DUP deal helps achieve that. All Cons should support. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) June 26, 2017

Seems Dave’s old team didn’t get the memo. Here’s George Osborne’s front page:

Guido can give you Photoshop lessons, George. Meanwhile Cameron’s old comms chief Craig Oliver is also slagging off the arrangement:

This DUP deal will be unpopular in the rest of the UK – and not really solve the problem. Still only needs a few Tory rebels for chaos. https://t.co/9e7dTqXEjl — Craig Oliver (@CraigOliver100) June 26, 2017

Not listening to the boss anymore…